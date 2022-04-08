News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals fined for slow over-rate against LSG

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals fined for slow over-rate against LSG

April 08, 2022 09:20 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants during their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

 

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a media release.

Quinton de Kock showed imperious form in his 80 off 52 balls as Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Delhi Capitals by six wickets for their third successive win in their debut IPL season

Delhi Capitals lost their way after a sizzling half-century from Prithvi Shaw to finish on 149 for 3 before Lucknow chased down the target with two balls to spare in a thrilling finish.

