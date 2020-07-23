News
IPL 2020 to be held from Sept 19 to Nov 8

IPL 2020 to be held from Sept 19 to Nov 8

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 23, 2020 23:18 IST
IPL teams to leave base by Aug 20, says BCCI sources

IPL

IMAGE: The coveted IPL trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates with the final slated on November 8, well-placed Board of Control for Cricket in India sources said on Thursday.

While the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

 

"IPL in all likelihood will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders," a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

While there were speculations that IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

"The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire.

"The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much less double headers. We could stick to original five double headers in seven week window," the official said.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
