Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL-14 set to begin on April 9

IPL-14 set to begin on April 9

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 06, 2021 17:37 IST
IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on April 9, exactly 12 days after the Indian team completes its limited overs series against England, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

 

The third and last match of the ODI series against England will be held in Pune on March 28. The duration of the popular T20 league has been fixed keeping in mind India's international schedule.

"We have provisionally decided that IPL will start on April 9 and end on May 30," the source told PTI.

"The formal approval of dates and venues will be done during Governing Council meeting next week."

Considering the prevailing circumstances when efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in five cities -- Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The city of Mumbai will have to get clearance for hosting matches as the state of Maharashtra has seen a spurt in cases recently.

The allotment of matches to Chennai and Kolkata would be done, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections.

Mumbai Indians had won the 2020 edition that was held in the UAE in a bio-secure bubble.

Also, the Asia Cup, that was scheduled in June this year in India, will now be cancelled as India have qualified for the World Test Championship final, courtesy their 3-1 series win over England.

India beat England by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test on Saturday to finish on top of the ICC Test championship table with 520 points. They will take on New Zealand in the final at Lord's in June.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
