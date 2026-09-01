Ambidextrous spinner Vijay Yadav draws inspiration from Virat Kohli

Kashi Rudras' ambidextrous spinner Vijay Yadav is diligently working towards his goal of playing in the IPL within the next two years, drawing significant inspiration from Virat Kohli's unwavering dedication and aggressive playing style.

IMAGE: Vijay Yadav's ability to bowl with both hands remains his biggest point of difference, although he said it requires twice the effort. Photograph: Vijay Yadav/Instagram

Key Points Vijay Yadav, an ambidextrous spinner for Kashi Rudras, aims to play in the IPL within the next one to two years, focusing on bowling, batting, and fielding.

Yadav is deeply inspired by Virat Kohli's dedication and aggression on the field, viewing him as a significant motivator.

The UP T20 League has provided Yadav with a crucial platform to showcase his talent and gain recognition, with several players from the league progressing to the IPL.

Yadav's unique ability to bowl with both hands requires double the effort but offers a distinct advantage, and he has developed full command over both arms.

Ultimately, Yadav's main goal is to represent India and perform well for the national team.

Kashi Rudras' ambidextrous spinner Vijay Yadav has set himself a target of making it to the IPL in the next one to two years, saying he is working on all three departments and draws inspiration from Virat Kohli's dedication and aggression.

"My benchmark is that I try to play IPL as soon as possible in the next 1-2 years. I work hard for that, be it bowling, batting or fielding. I work hard for all three things," Yadav said.

Inspired by Virat Kohli's Dedication

"I like Virat Kohli's dedication and aggression. The way he plays on the field, whether it is batting or fielding, the way he shows his aggression, the way he fights and plays, I like that. He inspires me a lot. He is such a big player and I like his dedication. I get a lot of inspiration from him," he added.

Yadav, who has been playing in the UP T20 League since its second season, said the competition has given him an opportunity to showcase his talent and gain recognition.

"This tournament has helped me a lot. I've been playing since the second season. This tournament has also given me fame. It has given me an opportunity to showcase my talent," he said.

The 24-year-old credited Kashi Rudras captain Karan Sharma and coach Dhruv Singh for their support and also recalled Rinku Singh encouraging him after he bowled well against him.

"I have spoken to Rinku. I bowled well against him in two matches. He appreciated it and told me to keep working hard," Yadav said.

Yadav's ability to bowl with both hands remains his biggest point of difference, although he said it requires twice the effort.

"You get the advantage of bowling with both hands. Along with that, I have to work twice as hard. If a bowler bowls with one hand, he has to work on that only. If I bowl with both hands, I have to work twice as hard. It is tough," he said.

He started as a right-arm bowler before developing his left-arm bowling with the help of coaches and now has full command over both hands.

UP T20 League as a Stepping Stone

Yadav believes the UP T20 League can serve as a stepping stone to higher levels, with several players having made the IPL after featuring in the competition. "This is a very good tournament organised by UPCA. This is the fourth season of UPT20. This platform is very big for all the players. Those who have talent get the opportunity to express here," he said.

"In the last three seasons, many players have played IPL here because of UPT20. If you do well here, you get a chance to play at a higher level. I am very thankful to Kashi Rudras for their trust in me. They picked me in the auction. Mainly, I want to do better here and play IPL from here," he added.

He said T20 cricket is particularly demanding for bowlers because of flat wickets and small grounds, making constant work on lengths and areas essential. "As a bowler, it is very tough in cricket. The wicket is very flat and the ground is small. You have to work hard in the bowling department. There are a lot of hits in matches, especially in T20 cricket," Yadav said.

His ultimate goal is to represent India. "The main goal is that all cricketers play for India and represent our country. My goal is to play for India and do well for our country," he said.