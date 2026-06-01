'Injustice has been done to Bengaluru': Shivakumar slams shifting IPL final to Ahmedabad

Karnataka's Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar has voiced his displeasure over the decision to move the IPL 2026 final match from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, citing injustice to the state's young cricket fans.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fans during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points D K Shivakumar criticised the IPL 2026 final being moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, calling it 'an injustice'.

RCB won their second successive IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Shivakumar claimed Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final as RCB were the defending champions.

BCCI cited requirements from the local association as the reason for shifting the venue.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar on Monday congratulated RCB for its second successive IPL victory. However, he criticised the decision to move the tournament final to Ahmedabad, calling it an "injustice" to the youngsters of the state.

Controversy Over IPL Final Venue

Shivakumar claimed that Bengaluru was stripped of the opportunity to host the finals.

A dominant Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second successive IPL title on Sunday, with Virat Kohli anchoring the team to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

As per convention, Bengaluru was the originally designated host as RCB were the defending champions.

However, the BCCI had said that owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of its established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned.

Shivakumar's Reaction To Venue Change

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "Finals should have been held in Karnataka (Bengaluru), we had given permission to it. But Gujarat, by using their influence have snatched it. We are making necessary preparations to ensure that such snatching doesn't happen. It will take time."

"Injustice might have happened to our stadium (from hosting finals), and our youth, but the RCB team from here has played well, I congratulate them. On behalf of Karnataka state and all RCB fans of Karnataka, I wish them. They have made Karnataka proud."

In response to a query, Shivakumar said, "Injustice has been done to Bengaluru and Karnataka's youngsters. Because final match was supposed to be played here. They took it to Ahemadabad."

"Always a leader is a leader....Whatever incident happened last time we all have forgotten, we have gone for the new beginning. The success story is here, all of them have played very well. I congratulate the RCB team."

"I know all my youngsters of Karanataka are dissapointed as they could not witness the final match in Bengaluru stadium. The future is again with Karnataka (with RCB once again winnning trophy)," he added.

BCCI's And Government's Stance

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier said it became "untenable" to have the league's final in Bengaluru due to high demand for complimentary tickets from the state government at the relatively low-capacity venue.

However, the then state Home Minister G Parameshwra had said, based on his information, the BCCI might have decided to shift the IPL finals venue from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad considering commercial viability.

He clarified that distributing tickets to MLAs has nothing to do with shifting the final match.

In March, Shivakumar, as the Deputy CM of the state, had announced that three free tickets for IPL matches would be provided to each MLA, while two complimentary tickets would be given for international matches, with an option to purchase two more, following discussions with representatives of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which manages the city's Chinnaswamy stadium.

This drew wide criticism from various sections.

It may be also be recalled that the hurriedly organised victory celebrations of RCB after they won their maiden IPL title in June last year had led to a stampede, causing the death of 11 fans outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.