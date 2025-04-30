Injury scare! DC, KKR captains hurt in same match

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane suffer injuries. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/X

The battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday wasn’t just a test of skill — it became a test of pain tolerance for both captains, Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane, who walked away from the clash with finger injuries after giving it their all.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel sustained a painful blow during the 18th over while bravely diving to stop a rocket-like shot from Rovman Powell at mid-wicket. The ball struck his left hand, peeling skin off his finger as he landed awkwardly on the rough practice pitch. Wincing in pain, Axar was immediately attended to by the team physio and walked off the field, unable to finish the game.

Despite scoring 43 with the bat, Axar was visibly uncomfortable at the crease and his absence in the final overs was a major setback for Delhi. His injury now casts doubt over his availability for the next game — a big blow to DC’s playoff hopes, given his all-round value and steady captaincy.

“I was hit on the finger, and the skin came out. It was painful when I tried to play shots,” Axar said after the match. “Luckily, we have a few days’ break, so I’m hoping to recover in time.”

On the other side, KKR’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane also suffered a finger injury — this one during the 12th over of Delhi’s run chase. After going off the field, Sunil Narine took over the captaincy duties and successfully led KKR to a hard-fought 14-run victory.

Rahane, however, appeared more optimistic post-match, “The injury is not bad, and I will be okay for the next game,” he said with confidence.

Both captains showed grit and leadership under pressure, but with the business end of the season approaching, their fitness will be closely monitored.