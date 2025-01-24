HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Injury scare! Abhishek doubtful for Chennai T20I

Injury scare! Abhishek doubtful for Chennai T20I

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 24, 2025 21:48 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 79 from 34 balls in the first T20I against England in Kolkata to power India to a thumping seven-wicket victory. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Abhishek Sharma faced an injury scare ahead of the second T20I against England as he twisted his ankle during the catching drill at nets in Chennai on Friday.

Subsequently, Abhishek was checked by team physiotherapist on the field before retreating to the dressing to give rest to his ankle.

He was seen slightly limping while walking back

to the pavilion and did not bat at nets either.

The 24-year-old spent more than half an hour with the physio in the dressing room.

Abhishek smashed a quickfire 79 from 34 balls in the first T20I in Kolkata to power India to a thumping seven-wicket victory, with 43 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead match in the five-match series.

 

If Abhishek is forced to miss the Chennai T20I on Saturday, India could bring in either Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel.

No 3 Tilak Varma could move up the order to open the batting with Sanju Samson.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

