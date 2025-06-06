HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Injury-prone England pacer thought of toe amputation!

June 06, 2025

Brydon Carse

IMAGE: Pacer Brydon Carse has been named in the England squad for the opening Test against India beginning on June 20 at Leeds. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England pacer Brydon Carse has opened up about his recent injury ordeal, saying he contemplated amputating a toe to overcome a persistent and painful problem that kept him out of action for months.

Carse, who has emerged as one of England's most promising fast-bowling options after picking up 27 wickets in five Tests, has been named in the squad for the opening Test against India beginning on June 20 at Leeds.

Carse, 29, developed deep, infected cuts on the second toe of his left foot due to the repeated impact of his front foot landing while bowling.

The issue, which flared up during England's white-ball tour of India earlier this year, forced him to miss the Champions Trophy and sidelined him for three months.

"At one stage I was going to bed thinking 'I think I could actually do this - I think I could get rid of my second toe', but then the medical staff said you need it for balance so that was quickly ruled out," Carse was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I try not to mention the toe in the changing room any more because people are sick of it. It is a bit of a running joke in the changing room, my second toe."

The right-arm quick had to abandon a hefty IPL contract and only returned to first-class cricket in late May. He also missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

To manage the condition, Carse switched to narrower boots, got custom insoles, and cut a new hole in his shoe to relieve pressure.

"For a period of about six to eight weeks, I was on three or four different courses of antibiotics. Eventually the wound was that deep that it ultimately needed a period of time just to heal up and close up.

 

"Everything we've done over the last six to eight weeks seems to be working."

There were initial discussions about plastic surgery after he returned early from the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but rest eventually proved to be the most effective remedy.

Carse has featured in all three ODIs against the West Indies recently, helping England sweep the series 3-0. 

