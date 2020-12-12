News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injury-hit Australia call up Harris for 1st India Test

Injury-hit Australia call up Harris for 1st India Test

December 12, 2020 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Harris

IMAGE: Marcus Harris of Australia A bats during day two of the three-day tour match against India A at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia's first Test squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the series opener against India in Adelaide.

 

David Warner had already been ruled out of the squad after he suffered a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after he was hit in the head while batting for Australia A against the tourists.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the Test squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday.

"Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

"We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test."

Harris's elevation came after another Test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday.

The 21-year-old all-rounder, playing for Australia A, was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed a drive straight through Green's fingers and struck him on the right side of the head.

Green was attended to by the medical team before he walked off the field. He was replaced in the match by Patrick Rowe.

The first Test starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dravid asks who will do a Pujara?
Dravid asks who will do a Pujara?
Greg Chappell hails King Kohli
Greg Chappell hails King Kohli
If it was not for Pandya...
If it was not for Pandya...
Flipkart extends WFH till May end
Flipkart extends WFH till May end
Will Australia open with Labuschagne in Adelaide Test?
Will Australia open with Labuschagne in Adelaide Test?
NZ drop Taylor for Pakistan T20 series
NZ drop Taylor for Pakistan T20 series
Did Peter Kerkar 'kill' Cox & Kings?
Did Peter Kerkar 'kill' Cox & Kings?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Bumrah shares quirky post after scoring maiden fifty

Bumrah shares quirky post after scoring maiden fifty

How Kohli is responsible for Babar's transformation

How Kohli is responsible for Babar's transformation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use