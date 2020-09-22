Injury concerns for Hyderabad after 'bizarre' match

September 22, 2020 10:15 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan grimaces in pain after colliding with teammate Abhishek Sharma while scampering for a couple. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers captain David Warner said his side had the run chase in control initially but later knew they had to go after the bowlers in the end.

"I can't remember the last time I was out like that (run out off a deflection by Umesh Yadav at the non-striker's end). It was a bizarre game for us. There were four things that happened in this game that I have never seen before," Warner said without elaborating.

"Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi."

Talking about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who twisted his ankle while bowling, Warner said, "A lot of courage for Mitchell (Marsh) to go out there and try. It doesn't look great for him, can't put any weight on his leg.

"Hopefully it isn't too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed."

The game also saw a nasty collision between Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma while they were scampering for two runs leading to the former left writhing in pain while the latter was run-out.

Marsh then came out to bat at number 10 and he was visibly limping. However, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced, and as a result, SunRisers stumbled to a 10-run loss.

SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by a deficit of 10 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.