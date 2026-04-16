SRH's David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with ankle injury

Payne featured in two matches for SRH this season, picking up two wickets at an average of 35.00.

IMAGE: David Payne joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 crore, replacing the injured Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards. Photograph: SRH/X

Key Points David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with ankle injury.

The England pacer took two wickets in two matches after joining as replacement.

SRH, placed fourth, next face Chennai Super Kings on April 18.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer David Payne has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season due to an ankle injury, the franchise confirmed on Thursday.

The team announced the development on social media, wishing the England bowler a quick recovery.

"David Payne has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery," SRH said in a social media post.

Payne featured in two matches for SRH this season, picking up two wickets at an average of 35.00, with best figures of 2/35.

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A last-minute replacement

Notably, Payne had joined the squad as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards, who was also sidelined due to injury.

Payne has played one ODI for England and has extensive T20 experience, with 306 wickets from 235 matches. He was signed by SRH for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million).

Edwards had impressed in the last Big Bash League season, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 13 games. He also scored 133 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of over 168.

SRH will next take on Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18.

The Ishan Kishan-led side is currently placed fourth on the table with two wins from five matches.

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