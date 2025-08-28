HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Injuries plague Duleep Trophy; Jurel latest to miss

Injuries plague Duleep Trophy; Jurel latest to miss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 12:32 IST

x

Jurel

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named as a standby in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Central Zone captain Dhruv Jurel and East Zone skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran missed the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, which began in Bengaluru on Thursday, owing to fever and groin niggle respectively.

Easwaran's absence came as a big setback for the East Zone, who are facing a strong North Zone side here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. East are already without the services of pacer Akash Deep and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan.

With Easwaran unavailable, Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag was promoted as East Zone skipper.

It is learnt that Jurel, who has also been named as a standby in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, had suffered a groin niggle on the eve of the match, and was advised to skip this match. The Test specialist had reported for the game.

Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title earlier this year, is leading Central Zone in their quarterfinals against NorthEast Zone.

 

Patidar was the vice-captain of the team.

It may be recalled that North Zone is without skipper Shubman Gill, who was originally named to lead the side, after the India skipper failed to recover in time from a fever.

Haryana's Ankit Kumar, who was originally the vice-captain, is leading the North Zone while Shubham Goel has been added as a replacement for Gill.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Silence Wasn't Absence. It Was Grief'
'Silence Wasn't Absence. It Was Grief'
Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Impresses On Debut
Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Impresses On Debut
'The Day I Get Bored, I Will Retire'
'The Day I Get Bored, I Will Retire'
Clarke undergoes sixth cancer-related surgery
Clarke undergoes sixth cancer-related surgery
PIX: Surya, Rohit welcome Lord Ganesh home
PIX: Surya, Rohit welcome Lord Ganesh home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation talk with Govinda1:10

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation...

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities4:41

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV