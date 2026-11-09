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Injuries force shuffle in New Zealand ODI squad: Ferguson ruled out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho November 09, 2026 09:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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New Zealand call in Kristian Clarke as concussed Blair Tickner's cover ahead of 3rd ODI against India.

Lockie Ferguson

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Fast bowler Kristian Clarke has been called up to the New Zealand squad as cover for Blair Tickner ahead of the third ODI against India in Hamilton on Tuesday as the home team battles multiple injury concerns in the ongoing series.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODIs after failing to fully recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf sustained during the T20I series, New Zealand Cricket said in a press release.

 

Tickner was struck by a ball while batting during the second ODI against India.

He has since been cleared of concussion but, having been replaced in the playing XI by Matt Fisher, he must serve the ICC's mandatory seven-day stand-down period from the date of the match before returning to international cricket.

Matt Henry, who was initially cleared of concussion following his collision with Devon Conway in Auckland, was reassessed in Wellington and advised to target a return for the fourth ODI.

Henry and Kyle Jamieson, who were initially scheduled to join the Test camp in Wellington after the third ODI, will now remain with the squad for the fourth match.

Two players are set to be added to the squad across the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith will leave for Wellington on Wednesday to begin preparations for the Test series.

The Black Caps' Test squad for the series against India will be announced in the coming days.

Updated New Zealand ODI squads:

Game 3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

Game 4: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young.

Game 5: To be confirmed.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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