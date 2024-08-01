News
Injuries force Lankan pacers to pull out of India ODIs

August 01, 2024 14:23 IST
IMAGE: Pathirana hurt his shoulder during Tuesday's third T20 international against India. Photograph: ACC / X.

Sri Lanka pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka will miss August's three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to injuries,

 

Pathirana hurt his shoulder during Tuesday's third T20 international against India while Madushanka has a hamstring injury, adding to the hosts' fast bowling woes. Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara are also out with illness and a fractured thumb.

Uncapped Mohamed Shiraz has been brought in as replacement, team manager Mahinda Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo.

Touring India swept the T20 series and will play three ODIs against the hosts on Aug. 2, 4 and 7.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
