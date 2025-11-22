HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Injured Shaheen Afridi doubtful for Sri Lanka match

Injured Shaheen Afridi doubtful for Sri Lanka match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 18:20 IST

x

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi sustained a minor foot injury during training. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan ODI captain and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter for the T20 tri-series match against Sri Lanka on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury during training.

An official of the team said Afridi is currently under observation with the medical team after sustaining a minor foot injury.

"His condition is being closely monitored, and any decision regarding his availability will depend on his improvement and subsequent clearance from the medical team," the official said.

 

A source that it is unlikely the team management will take any risk with the injury as Pakistan are playing only their second match of the tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Head Gave England A Taste Of Their Own Medicine!
How Head Gave England A Taste Of Their Own Medicine!
How India pegged back Proteas in final session
How India pegged back Proteas in final session
Shami named in Bengal's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad
Shami named in Bengal's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Will Cummins be fit for 2nd Ashes Test?
Will Cummins be fit for 2nd Ashes Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant Ambani s Vantara shares insights0:46

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant...

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League concludes in Poonch2:25

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Ganga Arti at Rambagh Hanuman temple in Prayagraj2:12

UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Ganga Arti at Rambagh...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO