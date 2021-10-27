News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash

Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 27, 2021 18:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Martin Guptill

IMAGE: Martin Guptill hurt his toe after being hit by a Haris Rauf delivery during New Zealand's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in Sharjah on Tuesday. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Experienced opener Martin Guptill is a doubtful starter for New Zealand's T20 World Cup match against India in Dubai on Sunday after he suffered a toe injury during their clash against Pakistan.

 

Guptill hurt his toe after being hit by a Haris Rauf delivery during his side's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Guptill, who scored 17 runs from 20 balls before being cleaned up by Rauf, was not feeling comfortable after the match.

"Guptill was looking in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the match and the next 24 to 48 hours will be decisive," Stead told reporters after the match.

"We will see how he scrubs up overnight. He looked in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the game and it might take 24 to 48 hours to see how he goes."

If Guptill is ruled out of the India clash, it will be a big blow for the Kiwis, who had lost their pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson before the Pakistan match due to a calf muscle injury.

New Zealand named Adam Milne as replacement for Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

Playing their first match of the tournament, New Zealand were restricted to 134/8 in their 20 overs after being put into bat before Pakistan chased down the target in 18.4 overs to claim their second win in a row.

The win placed Pakistan on top of the Group 2 points table and Stead feels New Zealand's next match against India in Dubai on Sunday will be crucial if the team has to qualify for the semi-finals.

"You would imagine that Pakistan are now the hot favourites in our group to be the number one seed and the rest of us are fighting it out for the next spot, which makes the India game pretty critical," said the coach.

"You sometimes have to lose one to find out the important things for you. If we can go and beat India then we certainly put ourselves back on the right track."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
India not out of tournament just after one loss: Yusuf
India not out of tournament just after one loss: Yusuf
Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain
Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain
Is Qazi above Constitution, asks Wankhede's wife
Is Qazi above Constitution, asks Wankhede's wife
Mainstream is a club and I'm not part of it'
Mainstream is a club and I'm not part of it'
Goddess Kali gets the final touch
Goddess Kali gets the final touch
T20 World Cup PICS: Bangladesh vs England
T20 World Cup PICS: Bangladesh vs England

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Kohli drops to 5th; Rahul 8th in T20 rankings

Kohli drops to 5th; Rahul 8th in T20 rankings

Waqar apologises for Namaz comment

Waqar apologises for Namaz comment

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances