Injured Mumbai Indians pacer Archer out of IPL 2023

Source: PTI
May 09, 2023 12:52 IST
IMAGE: Jofra Archer, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 players' auction, has played just five games this season and taken two wickets.. Photograph: BCCI

Struggling with fitness, England pacer Jofra Archer was on Tuesday ruled out of IPL 2023, forcing Mumbai Indians to name fast bowler Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the T20 league.

 

Archer, who was picked by five-time champions MI for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 players' auction, has played just five games this season and taken two wickets. He has been out of international cricket for close to two years due to a back injury and didn't feature in IPL last year.

Archer's recovery and fitness will be monitored by England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) as he returns home to focus on his rehabilitation.

His replacement, Jordan, made his IPL debut in 2016. He has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past.

The 34-year-old, who has represented England in 87 T20Is and has taken 96 wickets, had joined the MI camp in April end.

Jordan batted for close to an hour in the nets on Monday.

Jordan joins MI for Rs 2 crore. Interestingly, he had gone unsold at the auction in December last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
