Home  » Cricket » Injured Rabada ruled out of Australia ODI series

Injured Rabada ruled out of Australia ODI series

August 19, 2025 10:24 IST

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada underwent a scan following an inflammation of his right ankle after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series in Australia. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the One-Day International series against Australia with an ankle injury barely an hour before the start of the opening match in Cairns

on Tuesday.

Rabada underwent a scan on Monday following an inflammation of his right ankle, Cricket South Africa said in a statement, after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series.

"He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff," the statement read.

 

Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding T20 series between the sides, has been added to the squad but was not picked for the series opener.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
