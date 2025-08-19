Injured Rabada ruled out of Australia ODI series

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada underwent a scan following an inflammation of his right ankle after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series in Australia. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the One-Day International series against Australia with an ankle injury barely an hour before the start of the opening match in Cairns

on Tuesday.Rabada underwent a scan on Monday following an inflammation of his right ankle, Cricket South Africa said in a statement, after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series."He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff," the statement read.

Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding T20 series between the sides, has been added to the squad but was not picked for the series opener.