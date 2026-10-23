Injured Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I vs NZ

Ishan Kishan is under medical supervision after suffering a right adductor strain.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored just one run in 6 balls in the opening T20I against New Zealand on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan to miss 2nd T20I against New Zealand due to right adductor strain.

He batted lower down the order in the opening T20I on Thursday.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series having won the first ODI by four wickets.

Indian batter Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I against New Zealand due to low grade right adductor strain, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

'Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,' the BCCI wrote on X.

In the first T20I on Thursday, Kishan batted down the order at No 5 while Tilak Varma came in at No 3.

Varma managed only 6 off 11 balls, while Kishan lasted just three balls for his one run. While Varma was dismissed by Michael Bracwell, Mitchell Santner got the better of Kishan.

India took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series after Sanju Samson powered India to their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

India chased down 226 with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare.