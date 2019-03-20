rediff.com

Injured CSK pacer Ngidi to miss IPL-12

March 20, 2019 21:51 IST

Lungi Ngidi

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket during IPL-11 last year. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a blow ahead of the season opener with South African paceman Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League due to a side strain suffered during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

 

The South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying on the ICC website that Ngidi had felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling.

"Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup," Moosajee said.

Ngidi was part of CSK's title winning team last season.

CSK plays the opener of IPL-12 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday, March 23.

