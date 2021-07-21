News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Avesh set to be ruled out of England Tests

Injured Avesh set to be ruled out of England Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 21, 2021 16:59 IST
Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan, who was playing for Select County XI, injured his thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up on Tuesday when he stopped the straight drive from Hanuma Vihari with his left hand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avesh Khan/Instagram

Young fast bowler Avesh Khan's tour of England is set to end abruptly after being ruled out of India's warm-up first-class game against Select County XI due to a left-thumb fracture he sustained on the opening day of the match in Durham.

 

Khan, the right-arm fast bowler represented the Select County XI side after a few of their players went on mandatory isolation for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive people.

A senior BCCI official informed that Khan, who was a stand-by player, could be out for a considerable period of time due to the injury and the Indian team management will have at least one net bowler short going into the Test series, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

"Avesh is not likely to take any further part in the series leave alone this game. It's a thumb fracture. He will not be bowling for at least a month and after that rehabilitation is likely to start. In another three days, the picture is supposed to get clearer," the BCCI source said.

The BCCI on Wednesday didn't elaborate on the exact nature of the injury but stated: "Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game."

Khan injured his thumb while bowling the penultimate delivery of his 10th over during the post-lunch session on Tuesday when he stopped a powerful straight drive from Hanuma Vihari with his left hand.

He was seemingly in great pain and immediately sought medical help and one of the commentators on Durham's YouTube channel said that it seemed as if there has been a dislocation of thumb.

The 24-year-old has 100 wickets from 26 first-class games and many believed that he could have made his Test debut at some point with five Test matches on the anvil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
It was Dravid's call to promote Chahar, reveals Bhuvi
Lanka coach, captain have heated argument
PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up tie; Rohit, Pujara fail
Vinesh going into Olympics with 'clear head': Coach
CAA nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide: Bhagwat
BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Adha
Sindhu among favourites to win gold: Gopichand
