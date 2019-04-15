rediff.com

Injured Alzarri Joseph out of IPL-12

April 15, 2019 20:45 IST

Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph injured himself during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday

Mumbai Indians on Monday suffered a blow with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph being ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a shoulder injury.

The Antiguan youngster took a bad tumble while trying to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary in an IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

"He has dislocated his shoulder and is out of this IPL season," sources told PTI on Monday.

 

Joseph, a late replacement for the injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, had a sensational debut in the T20 league against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6 when he grabbed a League-best 6-12.

But his joy was short-lived as he conceded 53 runs in three overs against Rajasthan before getting injured badly by landing on his shoulder close to the boundary line. He was then forced to leave the field.

Mumbai Indians have the option to ask for a replacement for the remainder of their engagements but they are unlikely to enforce that choice, it is learnt.

 

