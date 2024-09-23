News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's Youth outclass Australia, seal ODI series

India's Youth outclass Australia, seal ODI series

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 18:43 IST
Sahil Parakh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nasik Cricket Academy/Instagram

 

Opener Sahil Parakh made an aggressive unbeaten hundred as India Under-19 brushed aside Australia by nine wickets inon Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match youth ODIs.

Parakh's hundred (109 not out, 75b, 14x4, 5x6) helped India achieve the target of 177 in just 22 overs. India had beaten Australia in the first match by seven wickets on Saturday.

After the early departure of Rudra Patel (10), Parakh, a 19-year from Mumbai, stitched a fine partnership of 153 with Abhigyan Kundu (53 not out, 50b, 9x4) to take their side home easily.

 

Earlier, Karnataka medium pacer Samarth Nagaraj (2/34), Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan (2/30) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/29) shared six wickets among them to restrict the Aussies to 176 all out in 49.3 overs.

Several Australian batters got starts before perishing cheaply to the persistent Indian bowlers.

For the visitors, middle-order batter Addison Sheriff (39, 61b, 2x4) was the top-scorer.

The inconsequential third match will be played here on Thursday before the teams travel to Chennai for two unofficial 'Tests' from September 30.

Brief scores: Australia U19: 176 all out in 49.3 overs (Addison Sheriff 39, Christian Howe 28; Samarth Nagaraj 2/34, Mohammed Enaan 2/30, Kiran Chormale 2/29) lost to India U19: 177/1 in 22 overs (Sahil Parakh 109 not out, Abhigyan Kundu 53 not out) by 9 wickets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik Pandya Reunited with Son Agastya
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Child porn an offence under POCSO, IT laws, rules SC
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

I was nervous, but found the fire within: Pant

