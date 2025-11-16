HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India's WTC hopes hit after Eden Gardens defeat

India's WTC hopes hit after Eden Gardens defeat

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 16, 2025 17:33 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: With four wins and three losses from eight matches, India slipped to No. 4 on the table. Photograph: BCCI

For the first time since 2012, India walked off Eden Gardens on the wrong side of a Test result. A tricky pitch, a chaotic chase, and the absence of captain Shubman Gill combined to hand South Africa a 30-run win that reshapes the WTC race.

Chasing a modest 124, India’s batting unravelled dramatically. What should have been a routine fourth-innings chase turned into a collapse that stunned the Eden crowd. The absence of captain Shubman Gill, ruled out of the second innings after sustaining a neck injury while batting earlier, proved decisive. Without their in-form leader, India fell short of composure and runs at crucial moments.

 

The loss also hit India hard in the World Test Championship standings. With four wins and three losses from eight matches, they slipped to No. 4 on the table. Australia remain firmly at No. 1 with three wins from three Tests, while South Africa jumped to No. 2 after their Kolkata triumph. Sri Lanka sit in third place with a win and a draw from their two outings.

For India, the defeat is a reminder that even at home and even at Eden nothing can be taken for granted. For South Africa, it is a statement win that reshapes the WTC race early in the cycle.

WTC table

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

South Africa shock India inside 3 days
South Africa shock India inside 3 days
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
Pant on what went wrong for India
Pant on what went wrong for India
Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test
Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal urges Lalu family to resolve issues post Rohini Acharya quits politics0:37

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal urges Lalu family to...

Proud moment for us that India is hosting World Cup Finals Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen1:27

Proud moment for us that India is hosting World Cup...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with officials of IT & Electronics Department1:50

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with officials of IT...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO