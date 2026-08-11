'K L Rahul better off without captaincy'

'K L Rahul's personality is better off not captaining because if you leave him to play, I think he'll always give you 500-600 runs.'

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Key Points Wasim Jaffer suggests KL Rahul performs optimally without captaincy responsibilities.

Captaincy adds extra pressure on Rahul's personality, hindering his natural game, stated Jaffer.

Rahul's focus on batting is crucial for India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes K L Rahul is better suited without the added responsibility of captaincy, saying the star batter performs at his best when he can concentrate solely on his batting.

Wasim Jaffer, who also served as the batting coach of Punjab Kings, shared his insights regarding Rahul's career and leadership roles.

Reflecting on Rahul's batting consistency versus his temperament for captaincy, Jaffer suggested that freeing the batter from leadership duties allows his natural game to flourish.

Jaffer's View on Rahul's Performance

"K L Rahul's personality is better off not captaining because if you leave him to play, I think he'll always give you 500-600 runs. He's a bankable player. He will win 2-3 games on his own, which he does in every season," he said on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

Jaffer said that captaincy adds extra pressure for Rahul, given his personality.

"So I just feel that with the kind of personality he has, captaincy just puts a bit of added pressure on him."

KL Rahul's Role in Upcoming Series

With India set to face Sri Lanka in an upcoming two-match Test series in Galle and Colombo, Rahul's role purely as a core senior batter remains pivotal to the team's balance.

In the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Rahul came in as an opener in the first innings and scored 40 off 67 balls. He did not bat in the 2nd innings.

India registered a six-wicket win against a Sri Lanka XI as captain Shubman Gill eased injury concerns with a fluent 44, Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for the No. 3 spot with a 142-run knock, while Ravindra Jadeja impressed with both bat and ball.