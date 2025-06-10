Sudharsan trains hard in the nets as he gets set for Test debut

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan is likely to make his debut in the first Test against England in Leeds, starting on June 20. Photograph: BCCI/X

Tamil Nadu's top-order batter Sai Sudharsan is among the rising stars in the spotlight as a young Indian squad prepares for a high-profile five-Test series in England.



Following his splendid showing with the bat in IPL 2025 recently, the left-hander is now in contention for a crucial role in the Test side -- most likely at the No 3 position, which in the past has been occupied by batting greats like Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, and new Test skipper Shubman Gill in the last few Tests.



Sudharsan outshone many big international stars to emerge as the top run-getter in IPL 2025, amassing 759 runs at an average of 54.21, with six half-centuries and a century for Gujarat Titans.



Though best known for his fluency and elegance in white ball cricket, Sudharsan has shown a solid, compact technique that has earned him plaudits even in T20 cricket -- often playing with a straight bat, timing the ball late, and showing calm under pressure.



The 23-year-old left-hander is likely to make his debut in the series opener in Leeds, starting on June 20. Team India's No 3 spot, associated with resilience and consistency in tough overseas conditions, may soon have a new occupant.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan bats during the 1st ODI match against South Africa, in Johannesburg, on December 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pujara offered stability at number three, making the spot his own while raising the bar with his robust performances especially in difficult conditions away from home. The baton was eventually passed down to the newly crowned Test captain Shubman Gill.



Gill is expected to occupy the No 4 position following the retirement of batting maestro Virat Kohli, who announced a shock retirement from Test cricket last month.

Sudharsan has been working hard on honing his batting in the last two days of India's training sessions in Beckenham while facing a stern test from India's fast-bowling quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

During the sessions, the young southpaw wasn't fluent throughout, as thick and faint outside edges flew towards the slip and gully region. India head coach Gautam Gambhir stood a couple of yards behind, observing Sudharsan's technique while maintaining his trademark arms-folded-across-the-chest stance.



After the batting session, Gambhir appeared to be offering the youngster some insights about his technique.



Sudharsan was also spotted chatting with skipper Gill, possibly about the forward defensive technique.