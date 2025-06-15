India's Test stars 'enjoy' red-ball cricket on Day 2

IMAGE: India's players during the intra-squad match against India A, at Beckenham, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill were among India's Test regulars in action during the second day of the intra-squad match against India A ahead of the first Test against England, at Beckenham on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh also got some competitive match practice ahead of the first Test against England, starting at Leeds on June 20.



"In Pics Day 2 of the Intra-squad Game in Beckenham. Just a few blokes enjoying a game of red-ball cricket," BCCI said on X.

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/X

K L Rahul and skipper Gill scored half-centuries, while Shardul Thakur was among the wickets on the opening day of the practice match on Friday.

IMAGE: Will Sai Sudharsan make his Test debut at Leeds? Photograph: BCCI/X

Before this game, India A had played two four-day unofficial Tests against England Lions, both ending in a draw, which feature several players from the main squad, such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IMAGE: Pacer Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Easwaran. Photograph: BCCI/X