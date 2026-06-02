Why India Are T20 World Cup Favourites, According To Chopra

Former captain Anjum Chopra believes the Indian women's cricket team are well-prepared and should be considered favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: The Indian women's cricket team are well acclaimatised to English conditions and are favourites to lift the T20 World Cup, feels former captain Anjum Chopra. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Anjum Chopra says the Indian women's cricket team are T20 World Cup favourites due to their experience in English conditions.

Yastika Bhatia's return from injury boosts India's batting line-up for the T20 World Cup.

Chopra suggests India needs greater flexibility in their batting order for the T20 World Cup.

Rajat Patidar's IPL form warrants a place in India's T20I squad, according to Chopra.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's biggest challenge is handling the spotlight after his impressive IPL campaign.

The English conditions are no longer "alien" for the Indian women's cricket team, who start favourites at the upcoming T20 World Cup, says former captain Anjum Chopra.

The 'Women in Blue' begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

"England conditions are not alien. Few of them or most of them have already played there, at least the core of this Indian team.

"For Nandini (Sharma), yes, she is playing there. But in a very small career of Shree Charani, this is her second tour to England in less than 12 months," Chopra told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"For me, India will always remain one of the favourite sides. Obviously, I want them there. In the top four, I want them in the top two and then the top team," she added.

Yastika Bhatia's Impactful Return

One of the biggest positives for India in the lead-up to the World Cup has been the return of wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia from a lengthy injury layoff.

The left-hander made an immediate impact on her comeback, scoring a fluent 54 off 40 balls in the opening T20I against England, a match in which skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested.

With Yastika staking a strong claim to the No. 3 spot and Jemimah Rodrigues moving down the order, Chopra feels the Indian team management may need to embrace greater flexibility in its batting line-up.

"It's very good that she (Yastika) is scoring runs and she scored in the first T20. Though she missed out on a long innings in the second. But what it also does is that it's not about just balancing out Jemmy and Harman and Yastika.

"I think Indian team will probably need to be a little more open about flexibility in the batting order," she noted.

"I am not saying that they will not be because right now, it's just a series against England. But in less than a couple of weeks they will play their first World Cup game, I feel there needs to be a little more adaptability to the flexibility."

Tough Competition in Group 1

India have been drawn in a challenging Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, with only the top two teams progressing to the semi-finals.

"Even Pakistan has been playing some very good cricket. And India does not know how Netherlands would come out. They've also made it to the World Cup."

"And why should we just forget the fact that there is an Australian team and a South African team in the same pool. So, only two of the teams can qualify for the semi-finals from that pool. So, it's not going to be very easy."