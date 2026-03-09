India's T20 Champions Turn Stadium Into Dance Floor!

India celebrates a monumental victory, clinching their third T20 World Cup title with a dominant performance against New Zealand, marking a significant achievement in cricket history.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav after India win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavi/Reuters

Key Points India secures a historic third T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand by a significant margin.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the team to victory, showcasing exceptional leadership and skill.

Gautam Gambhir's visible emotion highlights the importance of the win for the Indian team.

The victory celebrations included heartfelt moments with family and consolatory gestures towards the New Zealand team.

Suryakumar Yadav welcomed a seismic occasion in Indian cricket -- an unparalleled third T20 World Cup title -- with almost a misplaced casualness, a smile and short-lived clap of hands.

If one watched that visual in isolation, it was difficult to fathom that India had just handsomely beaten New Zealand by 96 runs to defend their title here on Sunday.

But there was bedlam around the immovable rock.

Hardik Pandya buzzed around, Arshdeep Singh found time to apologise to Daryl Mitchell for an inadvertent throw at him, Ishan Kishan held Axar Patel in a teary bear hug, while a clutch of players mobbed Sanju Samson, who was later adjudged Player of the Tournament and Jasprit Bumrah, the player of the final.

Arshdeep gave some light-hearted moments while speaking to noted commentator Harsha Bhogle, saying he is trying to keep some reels ready for his hugely popular Instagram account.

But the sight of the night was a happily grinning head coach Gautam Gambhir, a man who hides his emotions behind an iron face.

Gambhir was soon congratulated by his colleagues in the dug-out, and a few players too joined them soon.

On the other hand, the New Zealand players watched the uncorking celebration in the middle with a tinge of disappointment.

But as the good-natured pros they always have been, the Kiwis soon lined-up to give the customary handshakes to their Indian counterparts, who put a consolatory arm around some New Zealand players, who have been their teammates in the IPL.

Soon a mix of wives, girlfriends and parents of cricketers descended on the Narendra Modi Stadium to give the occasion a familial touch.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavi/Reuters

Suryakumar briefly joined his teammates for a jig before running away to complete his captaincy duties of meeting match officials.

All this while, a still waiting posse of spectators kept chanting 'Vande Mataram' in a loud, goosebump-raising crescendo.

IMAGE: India flags are displayed on the pitch. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The presence of World Cup-winning former captains Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and India's Home Minister Amit Shah added a certain gravity to the occasion.

IMAGE: Drones display the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy above the stadium. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Trophy Presentation and Celebratory Aftermath

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma celebrate after winning. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavi/Reuters

Much after the on-field celebrations ended, the players grouped on the podium to receive the ICC T20 World Cup, a result of their month long consistency and hard work.

They will wake up on Monday with that glittering silverware firmly in their kitty, but they will still be feeling dreamy.