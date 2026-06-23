Sree Charani ousts Linsey Smith, climbs to No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling rankings

India's 21-year-old left-arm spinner Sree Charani became the world's No. 1 T20I bowler after taking 10 wickets in three Women's T20 World Cup matches, overtaking England's Linsey Smith in the latest ICC rankings.

IMAGE: Sree Charani leads the bowling charts in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, claiming 10 wickets from three games. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's Sree Charani has reached No. 1 in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings after taking 10 wickets in three World Cup matches.

The 21-year-old overtook England's Linsey Smith, while Charlie Dean rose to second and Sophie Ecclestone climbed to fourth.

Australia's Georgia Voll retained the No. 1 batting ranking, while Hayley Matthews remained the top-ranked T20I all-rounder.

India's young left-arm spinner Sree Charani has risen to the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings after an impressive start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old moved ahead of England spinner Linsey Smith to claim the No. 1 position for the first time in her career. Charani is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 10 wickets in three matches.

Charani, who made her international debut just over a year ago, strengthened her case with a four-wicket haul against the Netherlands in Leeds and followed it up with three wickets against South Africa in Manchester.

England spinners Dean and Ecclestone move up

England's Charlie Dean moved up to second place in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets in three matches, while Smith slipped to third. Former No. 1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone climbed four places to fourth.

Several other bowlers also made gains in the latest rankings. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews rose to 11th, Australia's Kim Garth jumped to 20th, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana moved up to 25th, and Ireland's Orla Prendergast climbed to 26th.

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Batting and all-rounder charts see limited changes

There was little change in the batting rankings. Australia's Georgia Voll retained the No. 1 spot despite scoring 62 runs in three World Cup matches. Teammate Beth Mooney moved up to second.

Among Indian batters, Shafali Verma climbed to sixth and Harmanpreet Kaur entered the top 10 at 10th place. New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Ireland's Orla Prendergast and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty also improved their rankings.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Hayley Matthews remained at No. 1 ahead of New Zealand's Melie Kerr. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Prendergast and Fatima Sana each gained one place in the top 10. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp moved up five spots to ninth after her Player of the Match performance against India.