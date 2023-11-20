News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's squad for Aus T20I series: Suryakumar to lead; Axar returns

India's squad for Aus T20I series: Suryakumar to lead; Axar returns

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 20, 2023 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain for India’s upcoming home series against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With the ODI World Cup done and dusted, the focus shifts to the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Just a day after Australia handed India a heartbreaking loss in the final in Ahmedabad, the selection committee picked the Indian team for the T20I series at home.

Barring three of the World Cup players, the rest of the players have been all rested.

 

While Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of the India’s World Cup squad, has been picked as the captain of the young Indian side, wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna, also a part of the World Cup squad have been picked in the 15-member squad.

The national selectors picked a young side, signalling the way forward, while Axar Patel also returns from injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named Suryakumar’s deputy for the five-match tournament.

Shreyas Iyer, also a part of the World Cup squad, will join the side as vice-captain for the final two T20Is.

The five-match series against Australia will get underway from November 23rd in Vishakhapatnam.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Nov. 23rd: 1st T2OI - Visakhapatnam

Nov. 26th: 2nd T2OI - Thiruvananthapuram

Nov. 28th: 3rd T20I - Guwahati

Dec. 1st: 4th T20I - Raipur

Dec. 3rd: 5th T20I - Bengaluru

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
It's That Man Head Again!
It's That Man Head Again!
Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final
Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final
Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Modi praises India's grit
Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Modi praises India's grit
6-inch pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara tunnel
6-inch pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara tunnel
HC seeks govt reply in PIL on Silkyara rescue work
HC seeks govt reply in PIL on Silkyara rescue work
Funding winter for Indian startups may end by March
Funding winter for Indian startups may end by March
Former Pak players hail India's World Cup run
Former Pak players hail India's World Cup run

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

If Only India Hadn't Panicked!

If Only India Hadn't Panicked!

India look at young guns to take their legacy forward

India look at young guns to take their legacy forward

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances