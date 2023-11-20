India's squad for Aus T20I series: Suryakumar to lead; Axar returns

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain for India’s upcoming home series against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With the ODI World Cup done and dusted, the focus shifts to the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Just a day after Australia handed India a heartbreaking loss in the final in Ahmedabad, the selection committee picked the Indian team for the T20I series at home.

Barring three of the World Cup players, the rest of the players have been all rested.

While Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of the India’s World Cup squad, has been picked as the captain of the young Indian side, wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna, also a part of the World Cup squad have been picked in the 15-member squad.

The national selectors picked a young side, signalling the way forward, while Axar Patel also returns from injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named Suryakumar’s deputy for the five-match tournament.

Shreyas Iyer, also a part of the World Cup squad, will join the side as vice-captain for the final two T20Is.

The five-match series against Australia will get underway from November 23rd in Vishakhapatnam.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Nov. 23rd: 1st T2OI - Visakhapatnam

Nov. 26th: 2nd T2OI - Thiruvananthapuram

Nov. 28th: 3rd T20I - Guwahati

Dec. 1st: 4th T20I - Raipur

Dec. 3rd: 5th T20I - Bengaluru