Shreyas Iyer Expresses Confidence Ahead Of Zimbabwe T20I Series

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer leads a confident young squad into the T20I series against Zimbabwe, aiming for his maiden series win as captain while key talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma look to shine.

IMAGE: India's T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer and his deputy Tilak Varma at a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer expresses confidence in the team's T20I preparations against Zimbabwe.

Iyer aims for his first T20I series victory as captain after previous losses to Ireland and England.

The tour is viewed as an exciting opportunity for the team to acclimatise quickly and deliver desired results.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 175 in the U-19 World Cup final, is a key player to watch.

Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden T20I century in Harare in 2024, also has fond memories of the venue.

Ahead of the opening T20I against Zimbabwe on Thursday, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence about India's preparations, saying the team is focused on acclimatising quickly and delivering the desired results. He described the tour as an exciting opportunity and stressed the importance of staying present and embracing every challenge.

Shreyas Iyer's Leadership And Series Goals

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer endured a difficult start to his leadership stint, with the team suffering a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland followed by a 4-0 loss to England, with one match abandoned due to rain.

Iyer will aim for his first win as India's T20 skipper when his side lock horns against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Harare.

"Definitely, it is going to be a thrilling series. Looking forward to playing an exciting game over here. We definitely want to be on the winning side. So let's get used to the practice session, the weather, the conditions as quickly as possible and see to it that we get the best results. I'm excited to be here. It's a great opportunity. I see it as an amazing opportunity. Can't be thinking beyond, but I want to stay in the present and embrace each and every moment as much as possible," Iyer said in a video posted by BCCI.

Emerging Stars To Shine In Zimbabwe

The spotlight will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Harare holds special significance for the 15-year-old, who announced himself on the global stage with a blistering 175 off 80 balls against England in the U-19 World Cup final in January.

His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, also enjoys fond memories of the venue, having scored his maiden T20I century there in 2024.