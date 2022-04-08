News
India's packed UK schedule commences with postponed Test

India's packed UK schedule commences with postponed Test

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 22:25 IST
India to play warm-up games against ahead of England limited overs series.

India and England are scheduled to play three T20Is, starting July 7.

IMAGE: India and England are scheduled to play three T20Is, starting July 7. Photograph: BCCI

India will take on Derbyshire and Northamptonshire in two T20 warm-up fixtures ahead of their white-ball series against England in July.

The two matches will be played on July 1 and 3 respectively.

 

However, both the games will clash in the postponed fifth and final Test between India and England, which was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The Test, which was called off after COVID-19 cases were reported in the Indian contingent, will be held from July 1-5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India lead the series 2-1.

"India will travel to The Incora County Ground to face Derbyshire in a Twenty20 Tour Fixture on Friday 1 July (7pm start). The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side," Derbyshire announced on its website.

"Northamptonshire will welcome India to Wantage Road this summer for a one-off T20 tour match," Northamptonshire wrote.

India and England are scheduled to play three T20Is, starting July 7, before taking on each other in as many ODIs from July 12.

India are also slated to play Ireland in two T20Is, on June 26 and 28, respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

