India's nightmare: Travis Head rewrites history in Adelaide

Source: ANI
December 07, 2024 15:43 IST
Travis Head shatters day-night Test record at Adelaide, continues good run against India

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head played a 140-run knock from 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29 to achieve the milestone. Photograph: ICC/X

Top Australia batter Travis Head on Saturday shattered day-night Test records at Adelaide, continuing his golden run against India.

 

During Australia's first inning at the Adelaide Test, Head played a 140-run knock from 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29 to achieve the milestone.

With his ton on Saturday, Head became the second batter with most hundreds in day-night Test cricket. As of now, the 30-year-old has three centuries in pink-ball Tests. Head's compatriot Marnus Labuschagne holds the top spot with four centuries in day-night Test cricket.

Head also set the landmark of the fastest centuries in day-night Tests, the Aussie batter only took 111 balls to smash a stupendous hundred at the Adelaide Oval.

Head has a fine record against India in Tests, scoring 955 runs in 12 Tests and 21 innings at an average of 47.75, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 163. Across all formats against India, Head has made 1,555 runs in 29 matches and 38 innings at an average of 44.42, with three centuries and six fifties and the best score of 163.

In his last ten innings against India across all formats, including the latest, Travis has made 728 runs across all formats in eight matches, averaging 72.80, with three centuries and two fifties to his name and best score of 163* during WTC finals. This also includes a knock of 137 in the 50-over WC finals.

 

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

