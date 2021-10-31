India's Harmanpreet, Deepti shine in WBBL

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur claimed a couple of wickets before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls to help Melbourne Renegades beat Adelaide Strikers by six wickets. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma came up with match-winning performances for their respective teams in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

Harmanpreet first took a couple of wickets with her off-spin before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls as Melbourne Renegades defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets in Perth.



Harmanpreet, who has struggled with fitness and form over the past 12 months, has been impressive in the WBBL.



India batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a handy 27 off 16 balls for the Renegades.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma scored 20 off 15 balls before producing a match-winning spell of 3/13 in four overs. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

In Launceston, Deepti starred in Sydney Thunder's 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes. She scored 20 off 15 balls before producing a match-winning spell of 3/13 in four overs.



India opener Smriti Mandhana also extended her rich vein of form with run-a-ball 50 in the same game for Thunder. Richa Ghosh scored just three for Hurricanes.



In the game between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Shafali Verma, batting at No 4, was run out for eight.