News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's daughter gets Justice, says Gambhir on death warrant against Nirbhaya convicts

India's daughter gets Justice, says Gambhir on death warrant against Nirbhaya convicts

January 07, 2020 21:58 IST

NirbhayaAfter a Delhi court ruled that all the four convicts will be hanged in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed the court's order, saying that 'India's daughter gets justice.'

 

Gambhir took to Twitter: "Finally! India's daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya." Earlier, the Patiala House Court ruled that all four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The 23-year-old girl was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Tihar jail no 3

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Tihar jail no 3

PIX: Whose bowling action is Kohli imitating?

PIX: Whose bowling action is Kohli imitating?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use