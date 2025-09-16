HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor- Apollo Tyres!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 16, 2025 16:29 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation.

The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

 

It is reliably learnt that the three-year deal is valued at Rs 579 crore, higher than the Rs 358 crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration. The deal with the tyre major covers 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games.

Dream 11 shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

The BCCI had released the invitation for Express of Interest for the team's lead sponsor rights earlier this month, confirming that there will be no shirt sponsor for the ongoing Asia Cup.

The Board had barred companies dealing in real money gaming, cryptocurrency, tobacco, and alcohol from the process.

Apollo Tyres is a multinational company headquartered in Gurugram. The tyre maker has manufacturing units in India and abroad, including Europe.

