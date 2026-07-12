India's biggest weakness exposed by England?

Following consecutive T20 series defeats against England and Ireland, the Indian cricket team's batting performance is under intense scrutiny from pundits and former players, raising questions about their adaptability and rhythm.

IMAGE: India face criticism after back-to-back T20I series defeats. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Key Points India suffered back-to-back T20 series defeats against England (0-4) and Ireland (0-2).

Pundits and former players, including Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar, criticised India's batting unit for lacking rhythm and adaptability.

Captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the team's failure to adapt to varying ground dimensions and conditions.

Harsha Bhogle suggested the defeats could serve as a vital wake-up call for the Indian team.

The team's strongest component, batting, is underperforming, impacting bowling and fielding.

Pundits and former players highlighted India's struggles with the bat on Saturday after the Twenty20 World Cup champions suffered back-to-back series defeats by England and Ireland.

England beat India by 56 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Southampton, the hosts sealing a 4-0 series win after the opener ended in a no result due to rain. That series defeat came after Ireland had completed a 2-0 T20 whitewash last month.

Batting Unit Lacks Rhythm

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Jos Buttler off the bowling of Jofra Archer. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Player-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik said India's batting unit had looked out of rhythm throughout the tour.

"I think India have a problem adapting to a little bit of extra bounce," he told cricket news site Cricbuzz.

"The middle order looks wobbly, not confident, and it is definitely not the Indian team that we saw during the World Cup or before it in bilateral series, where they took down opponents and actually imposed a lot of fear. Where has that gone?"

Failure To Adapt To Conditions

India captain Shreyas Iyer said their failure to adapt to different conditions had cost them in the series.

"We kept on going from one venue to another, and we kept on facing challenges, especially in terms of the dimensions, the grounds, the conditions, just to adapt to it as quickly as we could have anticipated. That didn't happen," Iyer, who was appointed T20I captain in June, told reporters.

Wake-Up Call For India

India great Sunil Gavaskar said the team's batting had been having concerns throughout the series.

"I do believe that the batting has to really come to the party, because the batting is the strongest part of this Indian team, and if the strongest part is you know not doing well, then no wonder it has an effect on your bowling as well as your catching," he added.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said the defeat could be a wake up-call for India.

"Essentially England have beaten India playing a style that India thought was theirs," he said. "If India is willing to look at this result as something that has shone light on their cracks, a lot of good can come out of it."

India next play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against England starting on Tuesday.