News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's batting star Shafali to feature in The Hundred

India's batting star Shafali to feature in The Hundred

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 10, 2021 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma has emerged as a powerful striker in world cricket with 617 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 in 22 T20 international matches. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma is set to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred and might also turn up for a Sydney franchise in the Women's Big bash League later in the year.

 

The 17-year-old, who is the World No 1 in the ICC women's T20I batting rankings, will join skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma in the 100-ball tournament involving eight men's and women's teams in the UK.

"Shafali was approached by Birmingham franchise and the deal is about to be closed. She will be replacing New Zealand's Sophie Devine in the team," a BCCI source said.

"She is also in talks with the Sydney franchise to play in the women's Big Bash," the source added.

While The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start on July 21 with the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London, women's Big Bash League is slated later in the year.

It will be the first overseas T20 competition for Shafali, who has emerged as a powerful striker in world cricket with 617 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 in 22 T20 international matches.

In another development in women's cricket, the head coach of Indian team will be picked this week by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee.

As many as 35 applicants, including incumbent W V Raman and five female coaches, have applied for the post.

"CAC has received the communication regarding the same and the coach will be selected this week," a source said.

Former chief selector Hemlata Kala, Mamatha Maben, Jaya Sharma, Suman Sharma and Nooshin Al Khadeer are five female candidates, while former coaches Ramesh Powar and Tushar Arothe have also applied for the post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Now, Ishant gets the jab!
Now, Ishant gets the jab!
Sanjana and Bumrah get lovey-dovey
Sanjana and Bumrah get lovey-dovey
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
2nd Test: Shaheen stars in Pak's big win over Zimbabwe
2nd Test: Shaheen stars in Pak's big win over Zimbabwe
KKR's Cummins set to become a dad
KKR's Cummins set to become a dad
'We lost a young talent too soon'
'We lost a young talent too soon'
'Cases will keep increasing in the next few weeks'
'Cases will keep increasing in the next few weeks'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

KKR's Cummins set to become a dad

KKR's Cummins set to become a dad

Neesham ready to play IPL if it resumes in India

Neesham ready to play IPL if it resumes in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use