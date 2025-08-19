HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's Asia Cup squad at 1.30pm: Will Gill make the cut?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 19, 2025 10:48 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Photograph: BCCI

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee will meet at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to pick the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be addressed by India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Agarkar, from 1.30pm IST onwards.

The selectors will face some tough decisions, particularly regarding Test captain Shubman Gill after his superb run with the bat in England. However, Gill might find it hard to break into the packed top and middle order of the T20 team, comprising the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya.

Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be picked as the third opener after his good showing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Shreyas

Iyer could be back to bolster the middle order after a smashing season for Punjab Kings in this year's IPL.

Players like Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar are also in the selection race.

Right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be picked after he made himself available for the tournament. Arshdeep Singh is another certain pick, while the selectors face a tough choice to pick one among Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav Varun Chakravarthy are likely to be the two frontline spinners with Axar Patel doubling up as the spin all-rounder along with sUndar.

The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. India will play two of their league games on September 10 (vs UAE) and September 14 (vs Pakistan) at Dubai while the final league game against Oman will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

In Super Six games, only one game is scheduled in Abu Dhabi.

 

India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong are in group B.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
