India's 20-year-old spin star bamboozles Zimbabwe

Vaishnavi Sharma's maiden five-wicket haul and unbeaten half-centuries from Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma powered India to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Wednesday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Sharma recorded sensational figures of 5/39 in 10 overs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma secured her maiden five-wicket haul, taking five for 39 in 10 overs in the third Women's ODI on Wednesday.

Vaishnavi's flight and guile were instrumental in limiting the Zimbabwean batters to a total of 131 runs.

Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten 59 off 56 balls, registering her 10th ODI half-century.

Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls as India chased down the target in 17 overs, winning by eight wickets.

India completed a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series after also winning the preceding T20I series 3-0.

Vaishnavi Sharma's five-wicket haul and Pratika Rawal's classy half-century headlined India's thumping eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in third Women's ODI as the hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma foxed the Zimbabwean batters with her flight and guile, limiting the visitors to 131 all out in 39.5 overs.

Playing her third ODI, Vaishnavi ran through the opposition to end with figures of five for 39 in 10 overs. The 20-year-old had taken four wickets in the second ODI in Vadodara.

Pratika, Shafali Make Light Work Of Chase

IMAGE: Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls to help India seal an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI. Photograph: BCCI

Pratika ensured a straight forward chase for India with a brisk 59 not out off 56 balls. Batting at four, Shafali Verma blasted 51 not out off 26 balls to end the formalities in just 17 overs.

Captain Smriti Mandhana sent Yastika Bhatia to open the innings alongside Pratika but the left-hander squandered the opportunity. She went for a cross batted stroke off her very first ball to be caught at mid-on.

Following her 100 and 61 in the first two games, Pratika once again milked the Zimbabwe bowlers. A four on either side square of the wicket got her going before she went on to post her 10th half-century in her 30th ODI.

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten 59 to guide India to an eight-wicket win. Photograph: BCCI

Shafali then joined Pratika in the middle and typically accelerated the proceedings with a barrage of boundaries.

It was the first time India and Zimbabwe played a bilateral series. India had also won the preceding T20 series 3-0. The visitors on the other hand got much needed experience of playing a top side in

Sharma's Dominant Performance

Earlier, Vaishnavi was not afraid to give the ball air and Zimbabwe batters could not resist the bait, contributing to their rapid downfall. Opener Modester Mupachikwa top-scored for the visitors with 37 off 48 balls.

A series of soft dismissals early in the innings put pressure on Zimbabwe team, which has been struggling with its batting all through the white-ball tour of India.

Pacer Sayali Satghare struck in her first over with opener Loryn Phiri getting a faint tickle down the leg side.

Spin Web and Key Wickets

Number three Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the next to depart after she cut a regulation ball from Shafali Verma straight to the point fielder.

The it was the turn of Vaishnavi to weave a spin web around the opposition batters.

She first got rid of Beloved Biza before deceiving the in-form Mupachikwa. Sensing that Mupachikwa would step out, Vaishnavi went for a wide tossed up delivery to have the batter stumped by wicket-keeper Bhatia.

India Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

Her fifth and final wicket came on the last ball of her spell as Nyasha Gwanzura went for a wild slog sweep that ricocheted from the pads on to her stumps.

While Vaishnavi was the star of the show, Kranti Gaud and Satghare picked up a couple of wickets each.

With series in the bag, India made three changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud. India pacer Gaud had been rested from the second ODI.

With series in the bag, India made three changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud. India pacer Gaud had been rested from the second ODI.

SCORECARD

Zimbabwe Women (50 overs maximum):

Modester Mupachikwa st Bhatia b Vaishnavi Sharma 37

Loryn Phiri c Bhatia b Satghare 0

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano c Shafali Verma b Gaud 4

Beloved Biza c Kaur b Vaishnavi Sharma 1

Josephine Nkomo c Kalita b Gaud 35

Chiedza Dhururu c Kalita b Vaishnavi Sharma 20

Michelle Mavunga c Deol b Vaishnavi Sharma 6

Nyasha Gwanzura b Vaishnavi Sharma 10

Olinder Chare b Satghare 0

Nomvelo Sibanda run out 3

Francisca Chipare not out 4

Extras: (LB-2 NB-2 W-7) 11

Total: (All out in 39.5 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/12 3/25 4/52 5/95 6/105 7/119 8/123 9/125 10/131

Bowling: Kranti Gaud 7-1-23-2, Sayali Satghare 6-1-11-2, Jintimani Kalita 6-0-27-0, Vaishnavi Sharma 10-1-39-5, Deepti Sharma 6.5-1-12-0, Shafali Verma 4-1-17-0.

India Women (Target: 132 runs from 50 overs)

Yastika Bhatia c Chipare b Sibanda 0

Pratika Rawal not out 59

Harleen Deol c Mupachikwa b Phiri 19

Shafali Verma not out 51

Extras: (B-1 W-3) 4

Total: (For 2 wickets in 17 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/59

Bowling: Nomvelo Sibanda 3-0-18-1, Michelle Mavunga 2-0-18-0, Francisca Chipare 4-0-25-0, Loryn Phiri 3-0-28-1, Olinder Chare 3-0-26-0, Beloved Biza 2-0-17-0.