News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian women's cricket team pulls out of England tour

Indian women's cricket team pulls out of England tour

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 21, 2020 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mithaji Raj

IMAGE: Captain Mithali Raj, centre, with her team-mates at a media conference. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The Indian women's cricket team has pulled out of the proposed tour of England due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

The Indian women's team was originally slated to play a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is against England in June which got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced it was in talks with their Indian and South African counterparts to host a tri-series in September.

"With South Africa due to arrive later in the summer, it had been hoped the three sides would play a tri-series, but the rising number of cases in India mean they will not be able to travel," the 'BBC' reported.

"It is understood England will try to extend the series against the Proteas," the report said.

The women's T20 World Cup in Australia was the last big-ticket event to be held before the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March.

With the cases rising rapidly in India, it is not even clear when the players can assemble for a training camp.

India is one the worst affected by the pandemic with more than 11 lakh infections and over 28,000 deaths reported so far. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Decision on women's ODI World Cup in two weeks'

'Decision on women's ODI World Cup in two weeks'

'Dhoni is very smart'

'Dhoni is very smart'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use