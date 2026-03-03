HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Indian women's cricket team nominated for 2026 Laureus Award

Indian women's cricket team nominated for 2026 Laureus Award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 18:07 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Indian women won their first global title beating South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • The Indian women's cricket team has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award.
  • They are the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination.
  • This recognition follows their maiden ODI World Cup title triumph.
  • England Women's football team and French club Paris Saint-Germain are among this year's nominees.

In a first, the Indian women's cricket squad has been nominated for the prestigious 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their maiden World Cup title triumph.

The nomination was confirmed by Laureus Sport on Tuesday.

 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination, a recognition for their exceptional performance in the mega event, including the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history in a semi-final win against Australia.

They are nominated alongside major teams like the England Women's football team, European Ryder Cup squad, French football league's Paris Saint-Germain, and McLaren Formula 1.

Laureus Sport said in a press release: "In their Cricket World Cup semifinal against Australia, the India Women's Cricket Team pulled off the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history (339) before winning their first title against South Africa and are the first women's cricket team to be nominated for this award."

Winners to be announced on April 20 

The landmark triumph was celebrated nationwide, with the BCCI announcing a significant cash prize of Rs 51 crore (Rs 510 million) for the squad.

The team joins a select group of Indian athletes nominated for main Laureus categories, including Vinesh Phogat (2019), Neeraj Chopra (2022), and Rishabh Pant (2025).

The award winners will be decided by the sporting jury and the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy and announced at a gala event to be held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20.

This is the third consecutive time Madrid will be hosting the awards ceremony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: Champions RCB To Play 5 Matches In Bengaluru
IPL 2026: Champions RCB To Play 5 Matches In Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana World No 1 Batter In Women's ODIs
Smriti Mandhana World No 1 Batter In Women's ODIs
Gaffaney-Paleker To Umpire India Vs England T20 WC Semi-final
Gaffaney-Paleker To Umpire India Vs England T20 WC Semi-final
T20 World Cup: 'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Samson's Viral Reply to SKY
T20 World Cup: 'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Samson's Viral Reply to SKY
Good things happen to good people: Surya hails Sanju
Good things happen to good people: Surya hails Sanju

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO