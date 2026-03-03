Indian women's cricket team nominated for 2026 Laureus Award

IMAGE: Indian women won their first global title beating South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points The Indian women's cricket team has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award.

They are the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination.

This recognition follows their maiden ODI World Cup title triumph.

England Women's football team and French club Paris Saint-Germain are among this year's nominees.

In a first, the Indian women's cricket squad has been nominated for the prestigious 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their maiden World Cup title triumph.

The nomination was confirmed by Laureus Sport on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is the first women's cricket team to receive this nomination, a recognition for their exceptional performance in the mega event, including the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history in a semi-final win against Australia.

They are nominated alongside major teams like the England Women's football team, European Ryder Cup squad, French football league's Paris Saint-Germain, and McLaren Formula 1.

Laureus Sport said in a press release: "In their Cricket World Cup semifinal against Australia, the India Women's Cricket Team pulled off the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history (339) before winning their first title against South Africa and are the first women's cricket team to be nominated for this award."

Winners to be announced on April 20

The landmark triumph was celebrated nationwide, with the BCCI announcing a significant cash prize of Rs 51 crore (Rs 510 million) for the squad.

The team joins a select group of Indian athletes nominated for main Laureus categories, including Vinesh Phogat (2019), Neeraj Chopra (2022), and Rishabh Pant (2025).

The award winners will be decided by the sporting jury and the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy and announced at a gala event to be held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20.

This is the third consecutive time Madrid will be hosting the awards ceremony.