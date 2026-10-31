India women set for white-ball dominance in two years, says coach Amol Muzumdar

Indian women's cricket head coach Amol Muzumdar confidently projects the team's consistent dominance in white-ball formats within two years, driven by a strong influx of professional age-group talent and a winning coaching philosophy.

IMAGE: Reigning ODI champions India women have not won a major T20I tournament yet. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Head coach Amol Muzumdar predicts the Indian women's cricket team will consistently dominate white-ball formats within two years.

Muzumdar attributes this potential dominance to a robust talent pipeline emerging from age-group cricket, noting the professionalism of young players.

His coaching philosophy, inspired by Ramakant Achrekar, centres on playing to win, maintaining discipline, and ensuring high intensity in practice.

Muzumdar identifies team unity and a positive dressing room atmosphere as critical factors for success, echoing their importance in India's ODI World Cup win last November.

The team, under Muzumdar and new captain Smriti Mandhana, will compete in the inaugural ICC T20I Champions Trophy in Mumbai and Vadodara.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday said the Indian women's cricket team should be able to consistently dominate the white-ball formats in two years time, considering the talent rush from age-group cricket.

India won the 50-over World Cup last November at home, but they have not won a major T20I tournament yet.

However, Muzumdar and new captain Smriti Mandhana will get a chance to correct that anomaly during the inaugural six-team ICC T20I Champions Trophy in Mumbai and Vadodara.

Vision For White-Ball Dominance

"Two years down the line, if they start dominating world cricket... dominance is something that we have always spoken about within the squad. Being ruthless on the ground is another thing that we have always maintained," Muzumdar said during an event organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

"Obviously, from the background where I come from, my growth in Mumbai cricket was kind of similar. I try to inculcate those things, or give it back. If we start dominating world cricket, I would be happy," he said while answering a question regarding the women's team's position in two years.

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Tapping Into Age-Group Talent

Muzumdar expressed confidence that India will become a team to beat in the shortest format because the age-group cricketers are more accustomed to the demands of T20.

"We're already on that path. Some amazing talents are coming through," Muzumdar said.

"The talent that I've seen at the (BCCI) CoE, where they happen to have the U-15, U-19, and India A camps. The work that happens at the Centre of Excellence is superb. The camps are a good reflection of where Indian women's cricket is at the moment.

"There are some terrific players coming through. You'll be surprised how soon they catch up. We took a long time to adjust to certain demands. But they are tuned in. They are professionals," he added.

Muzumdar was impressed by the all-round awareness of young players about the various demands of modern day cricket.

"Even U-15 players, the athletes are professionals. They understand the nutrition part of the game, the fitness part, and they're terrific fielders. They're good athletes. They understand that athleticism is key in cricket. You'll soon find the younger generation, when they take over, (that) India is in a good state."

Coaching Philosophy and Team Ethos

The former Mumbai batter said his three-point philosophy of coaching is similar to the lessons he learnt from the renowned coach Ramakant Achrekar, who trained the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in their formative years.

"We play to win. There is no second thought in that and that came from where I grew up. There is no substitute. In my mind, I was really clear that winning is everything," he said.

"And how do we go about it? That is another question. One more non-negotiable was...the discipline factor in the team, and it still remains the same. In the dressing room, there is a cricket ethic that everyone tries to follow. We try to inculcate certain things in the training sessions.

"Another non-negotiable was the intensity at which we practise, and that again stems from where I grew up. The intensity of which we train. Then we can inculcate that into the game situation," he added.

Unity and Atmosphere For Success

Muzumdar identified dressing room unity and atmosphere as the two key factors behind India's maiden ODI World Cup win last year.

"The unity in the camp and the dressing room atmosphere… because of that unity, the dressing room atmosphere was very light. There was a little bit of a buzz around the dressing room, which I love to create," he said.

"I have played in such teams where whenever we have done well - what I am talking about in the 90s when we did well - just the dressing room atmosphere was phenomenal.

"There was some buzz that triggered the kind of cricket that was reflected on the ground. So, I think if I have to pinpoint one, it is unity in the camp and just the buzz in the dressing room," he added.