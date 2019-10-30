Indian women win Emerging Asia Cup title

October 30, 2019 22:22 IST

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2019 title. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India claimed the Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, in a rain-hit final in Colombo on Tuesday.

Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final after Tanusree Sarkar's 47 and Simran Bahadur's 34 helped India 'A' post 175 for nine in 50 overs.



Chasing a revised target, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined show and bowled their opposition for 135 in 34.3 overs to win the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.



For Sri Lanka, Kaveesha Dilhari picked up three wickets for 27, while Harshitha Samarawickrama made 39 off 64 balls.







