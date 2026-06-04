Stumper-batter KS Bharat hangs up gloves, thanks Kohli, Rohit

Wicketkeeper-batter Kona Srikar Bharat, known for his Ranji Trophy triple century and seven Test appearances, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a significant career.

IMAGE: In seven Tests, KS Bharat aggregated 221 runs with a career-best of 44. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wicketkeeper-batter Kona Srikar Bharat has announced his retirement from international cricket after playing seven Tests for India.

Bharat made his Test debut in February 2023 against Australia and scored 221 runs in his international career.

He is notable for being the first wicketkeeper-batter to score a triple century in the Ranji Trophy for Andhra.

Bharat expressed gratitude to his family, and former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with coach Rahul Dravid, for their support.

India wicketkeeper-batter Kona Srikar Bharat, who played seven Tests for the country between 2023-2024, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 32-year-old made his debut against Australia in Nagpur in February 2023, though he got a call-up in India squad in 2019, while he played his last Test for the county against England in Visakhapatnam a year later. He scored 221 runs with a career-best of 44.

Bharat's Emotional Farewell

"With a proud heart and a sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life," Bharat said in a social media post on Thursday.

"This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the honour to represent India in Tests was worth every moment. In a family of four, we all lived the same dream over two decades.

"A big heart to my sister, mom and dad for creating the environment and support system they have been. I am a product of their love, discipline and hard work," he added.

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Domestic Cricket Achievements

The right-handed batter, who played for Andhra in domestic cricket, is the first wicketkeeper-batter to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy. He had scored 308 off 311 balls for Andhra against Goa in 2014-2015, which was also the first-ever triple ton by any Andhra batter.

Acknowledgements and IPL Career

Bharat thanked former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma under whom he made his IPL and international debut, along with former head coach Rahul Dravid.

"A big thank you to my IPL debut captain Virat Kohli for giving me an opportunity to show my skill and come into recognition," he wrote.

"A big thank you to my Indian captain Rohit Sharma, under whom I made my Test debut, which is priceless and beyond words.

"To my Indian coach Rahul Dravid sir, his guidance from India A to Indian team is unforgettable. With your support, I could become an Indian Test cricketer," he added.

Bharat played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2021 while he represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.