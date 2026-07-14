Indian team honour retiring England legends Knight, Beaumont

Retiring England women's cricket icons, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were paid a heartfelt tribute by the Indian cricket team after the historic one-off Women's Test at Lord's on Monday.

IMAGE: England's Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight have retired from international cricket after the Lord's Test on Monday. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images via Reuters

The Indian women's cricket team paid a heartfelt tribute to England greats Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, who brought the curtains down on their illustrious international careers after the historic one-off Women's Test at Lord's on Monday.

The touching moment took place in front of the iconic Lord's honours board after India thrashed England by 270 runs.

Key Points England's Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight received a token of appreciation from the Indian team.

Heather Knight was given the guard of honour after the Lord's Test.

The two England legends have called time on their international career.

England Cricket shared a video of the presentation on X, captioning it, 'Wholesome moment as India present Tammy and Heather with a token of their appreciation.'

Smriti Mandhana handed over the jerseys on behalf of the Indian team and batter Jemimah Rodrigues congratulated the two stalwarts and wished them well for the future.

SEE: India Women's team present jerseys to retiring Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont after India's win at Lord's. VIDEO: England Team/X

'You know cricket is all about making memories. And we, as the Indian team, just want to leave you with a small memory on your last match for England. Congratulations and all the best for everything,' she said.

The Lord's Test marked the end of two remarkable England careers. Knight announced her retirement during the match, while Beaumont had confirmed before the game that it would be her final international appearance.

Knight leaves the game as England Women's most-capped cricketer, having represented her country in 320 international matches since making her debut in 2010. She amassed 8,017 international runs, including six centuries, and became the first England player to score centuries in all three international formats after her maiden T20I hundred in 2020.

Her nine-year tenure as England captain from 2016 to 2025 remains one of the most successful in the team's history. Knight led England in 199 matches, winning 134 of them, with the highlight coming at Lord's in 2017 when she captained the side to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title.

Beaumont also signed off after a distinguished 17-year international career. The 35-year-old retires as England Women's leading ODI centurion with 12 hundreds and is one of only two English women to have scored international centuries across all three formats.

She scored 614 runs in 12 Tests, including a memorable double century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2023, becoming the first England woman to achieve the feat. Beaumont also amassed 4,738 runs in 140 ODIs and 1,975 runs in 109 T20Is, establishing herself as one of England's finest opening batters.