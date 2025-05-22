Indian team for England tour be picked on May 24

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 22, 2025 22:46 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill could pip senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the new Test captain for the upcoming England tour. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team squad for the five-Test series in England will be announced on Saturday with Shubman Gill looking to pip his nearest rival Jasprit Bumrah

as the new captain in the traditional format.

This is the first high-profile squad announcement since the retirement announcements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It is understood that chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is all set to announce the squad, which will comprise 16 or 17 members.

 

B Sai Sudharsan is set to become the rookie face in the Test squad along with T20 specialist left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
