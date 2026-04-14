Adelaide Oval Eyes Historic IPL Match

Adelaide Oval is in preliminary discussions to potentially host a regular-season Indian Premier League (IPL) match as early as March next year, marking a historic first for the tournament in Australia and boosting sports tourism.

IMAGE: Fans during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Adelaide Oval is exploring hosting a regular-season IPL match, potentially the first in Australia.

The proposal includes a reciprocal arrangement where Australia's Big Bash League could stage a match in Chennai.

Adelaide Oval aims to enhance its global sporting destination profile by hosting major events like the IPL and the 2028 T20 World Cup final.

The plan has garnered early support from government officials and Tourism South Australia, recognising the potential economic benefits.

Adelaide Oval is exploring an ambitious plan to host a regular-season Indian Premier League match as early as March next year, in what could mark the IPL's historic first ever match in Australia.

The idea has been initiated by Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) chief Will Rayner, who have held preliminary discussions with key stakeholders in recent weeks. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet been formally approached, sources indicate that official communication is expected soon.

According to reports from SEN Cricket, the proposal is part of a broader vision that could also see Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) stage a match in Chennai, creating a potential reciprocal arrangement between the two cricketing nations.

Adelaide's Ambitions As Global Sporting Hub

Adelaide Oval is already positioning itself as a global sporting destination and has expressed interest in hosting the final of the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Officials believe bringing an IPL match to the venue would further strengthen the city's international profile.

Government officials, including South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and federal trade representatives, have been informally consulted. Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and chief executive Todd Greenberg are also aware of the discussions.

Logistical And Economic Considerations

From a logistical standpoint, Adelaide Oval authorities believe the venue can transition from a cricket ground to an AFL field within 48 hours, making a late-March IPL fixture feasible despite overlapping sporting calendars. March is also considered ideal due to favourable weather conditions.

Tourism South Australia has expressed early support, recognising the broader economic benefits such events can generate beyond direct spending.

While the proposal remains in its early stages and requires approval from the BCCI, officials believe an IPL match in Adelaide could attract massive crowds and a global television audience.

Encouraged by the success of global leagues such as the NFL hosting matches overseas, South Australian authorities are confident about the commercial and tourism potential of the move. The region has previously leveraged major sporting events like LIV Golf and the Australian Football League's (AFL) Gather Round to boost visitor numbers and global visibility.