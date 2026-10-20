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Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud rise in ICC T20 rankings after impressive Zimbabwe show

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 20, 2026 16:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian pacers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud have significantly improved their positions in the ICC Women's T20 Rankings, showcasing strong performances during India's unassailable series lead against Zimbabwe.

Nandani Sharma

IMAGE: Nandani Sharma, who scalped three wickets in the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, achieved a career-best 507 rating points. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Indian pacers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud made significant gains in the ICC Women's T20 Rankings on Tuesday.
  • Nandani Sharma surged 26 places to 45th, achieving a career-best 507 rating points after taking three wickets.
  • Kranti Gaud climbed nine places to 43rd, contributing with wickets in both matches against Zimbabwe.
  • Shafali Verma maintained her fourth position in the Women's T20I Batting Rankings after scoring 55 runs.
  • Deepti Sharma moved up one place to joint-37th in the Batting Rankings following her 49-run knock.

Indian pacers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud on Tuesday made significant gains in the ICC Women's T20 Rankings following their team's unassailable 2-0 series lead over Zimbabwe in Raipur.

Indian Pacers' Ranking Surge

Right-arm seamer Nandani has surged 26 places to 45th in the T20I Bowling Rankings after taking three wickets across the first two matches against Zimbabwe, including two for 11 in the series opener.

 

She has also reached a career-best 507 rating points.

Teammate Kranti has climbed nine places to 43rd after taking one for 16 runs in the series opener and one for 15 in the second match.

India's T20 vice-captain Shafali Verma struck 55 from just 25 deliveries in the second match and remains fourth in the Women's T20I Batting Rankings.

Her teammate Deepti Sharma has moved up one place to joint-37th after scoring 49 from 37 balls in the opening match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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